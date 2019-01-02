Large number of posts at tribal research institutes remain vacant

Ritwika Mitra By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A large number of posts at the Centre’s tribal research institutes (TRIs) across the country remain vacant, shows data provided in the Rajya Sabha.

Out of the 25 TRIs, no posts have been created in six with construction work going on in the majority of them, including Arunachal Pradesh, J&K, Mizoram, Nagaland, Uttarakhand and Sikkim.

Of the 19 functional institutes, over 50 per cent of the posts remains vacant against the sanctioned strength in seven institutes. These include the TRIs in Andaman and Nicobar islands, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and West Bengal. While A&N islands had nine posts vacant against a sanctioned strength of 13, Andhra Pradesh had 58 positions unoccupied against a sanctioned strength of 97. In Gujarat, of the 21 total posts sanctioned, 14 were vacant and in Karnataka, 16 of the 27 posts were not filled.

At the remaining institutes, a significant number of posts were unoccupied. These included Assam, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Tripura, Manipur, Himachal Pradesh and Kerala.

The TRIs conduct research, support evidence-based policy, planning and legislation, undertake capacity building of tribal people and personnel and institutions associated with tribal affairs.

The Ministry of Tribal Affairs is planning to conduct a review of these institutes as the shortage of manpower was affecting their functioning.