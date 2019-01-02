Home Nation

Little headway in Meghalaya rat-hole coalmine rescue operation

The level of water at the old shaft, which is located a few yards from the main shaft, was reduced by 16 inches following pumping by the Odisha Fire Service.

Published: 02nd January 2019 07:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2019 07:26 PM   |  A+A-

Meghalaya mine tragedy

Navy personnel entering the vertical shaft of the illegal coalmine at Ksan in Jaintia Hills district of Meghalaya for a recce. (File Photo | PTI)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: There was little headway on Wednesday in the ongoing operation by multiple agencies, led by the Indian Navy and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), to rescue at least 15 miners who have remained trapped inside a 380 feet deep illegal rat-hole coalmine in East Jaintia Hills of Meghalaya since December 13 and are feared dead.

According to official sources, the level of water at the old shaft, which is located a few yards from the main shaft, was reduced by 16 inches following pumping by the Odisha Fire Service. The abandoned old shaft and the main shaft are interconnected underground. [READ HERE]

The level of water in the main shaft is said to be in excess of 150 feet and the visibility is poor. The agencies such as Navy, NDRF, Coal India and State Disaster Response Force are working towards bringing it down to 30 meters.

READ: SC agrees to hear plea seeking urgent steps for rescue of trapped Meghalaya miners 

“The (Odisha) Fire Service personnel brought down the level of water by 16.4 inches between 10:30 am and 5:10 pm (on Wednesday). Coal India Limited is preparing to put a 100 HP submersible pump that can discharge higher volume of water. Navy divers can work after the water in the main shaft goes down to a manageable level,” the sources said.

At least 20 miners had entered the coalmine on December 13. Later, five managed to escape the flood inside the pit. One Saheb Ali, who is among the five survivors, claimed 22 miners, not 20, entered the mine that day. He said the trapped miners should be dead by now.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
meghalaya miners tragedy Meghalaya miners rescue operation NDRF Indian Navy divers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sounds of firing echoed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch as ceasefire violation takes place
Train 18 successfully completes all test runs, ready to ply between New Delhi and Varanasi
Gallery
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (Photo | Associated Press)
Australia says 'Happy 2018' as rest of the world awaits New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp