Manipur police prepare for PM Modi's visit, militants call for shut down

Manipur Police personnel today rounded up large numbers of people in different areas to verify their identities.

Representative image of Manipur police (File|PTI)

By UNI

IMPHAL: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit Manipur on January 4 to inaugurate over 10 developmental projects.

Security personnel today conducted mass combing operations to stop any untoward incident during the visit.

Cor Com, the umbrella of the militant groups operation in Manipur, has announced total shut down during the PM's visit.

According to Chief Minister N Biren said preparations are on in full swing for the Prime Minister's visit.

Security personnel to oversee the security arrangements have arrived at Imphal.

Police frisked passengers and vehicles at various places.

Meanwhile, Leibak Ngakpa Luwang, media coordinator of Cor Com, in a press statement issued here today said the people cannot expect anything good from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Hence, the outfit will impose total shut down from 01:00 hours on the day the Prime Minister visits Manipur and till he departs.

