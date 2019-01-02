Home Nation

Manohar Parrikar 'blackmailing' Modi on Rafale, alleges Rahul Gandhi

Citing an audio clip in which a Goa cabinet minister is quoting Parriker claiming that he has the Rafale deal file, Gandhi said there might be many such "tapes".

Published: 02nd January 2019 07:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2019 07:31 PM   |  A+A-

Rahul Gandhi, Rafale deal press conference

Congress President Rahul Gandhi addresses a press conference at AICC in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday alleged that Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar is "blackmailing" Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the former Union defence minister claims that he has the entire Rafale deal file "in his bedroom."

Citing an audio clip in which a Goa cabinet minister is quoting Parriker claiming that he has the Rafale deal file, Gandhi said there might be many such "tapes".

"The Goa minister is saying clearly that Parrikar ji said in a cabinet meeting that he has a complete file on Rafale deal with all details and therefore, he can't be disturbed.

There may be other such audio tapes," said the Congress chief, who attacked the Modi government on the deal in Lok Sabha earlier.

The Congress along with other opposition parties are demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee to probe the Rs 58,000 crore deal.

"What Parrikar is doing is threatening the Prime Minister and blackmailing him in a way. We have been raising this for a long time. Question is what information is there in Parrikar's bedroom and what files are there and what could be the impact on Narendra Modi," Gandhi alleged.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rafale deal Manohar Parrikar Rahul Gandhi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sounds of firing echoed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch as ceasefire violation takes place
Train 18 successfully completes all test runs, ready to ply between New Delhi and Varanasi
Gallery
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (Photo | Associated Press)
Australia says 'Happy 2018' as rest of the world awaits New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp