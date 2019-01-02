Home Nation

Ministry of External Affairs confirms Pakistan misplaced 23 Indian passports

Further, the Minister stated that the misplaced passports have been declared as 'lost' in the passport database.

Published: 02nd January 2019 07:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2019 07:16 PM   |  A+A-

Sushma Swaraj

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj (File | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Wednesday confirmed that as many as 23 Indian passports were misplaced by the High Commission of Pakistan in New Delhi.

In a written reply in the Lok Sabha, External Affairs Minister (EAM) Sushma Swaraj stated, "Yes, the Ministry of External Affairs has received information that a total of twenty-three (23) passports have been misplaced by the High Commission of Pakistan in New Delhi."

Further, the Minister stated that the misplaced passports have been declared as 'lost' in the passport database.

In order to prevent the misuse of the lost passports, all the passport issuing authorities have been instructed to ensure that "if these applicants apply for reissue of passports, caution may be exercised while processing their passport applications."

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
passports India pakistan Sushma Swaraj

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sounds of firing echoed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch as ceasefire violation takes place
Train 18 successfully completes all test runs, ready to ply between New Delhi and Varanasi
Gallery
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (Photo | Associated Press)
Australia says 'Happy 2018' as rest of the world awaits New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp