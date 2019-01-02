Ministry of External Affairs confirms Pakistan misplaced 23 Indian passports

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Wednesday confirmed that as many as 23 Indian passports were misplaced by the High Commission of Pakistan in New Delhi.

In a written reply in the Lok Sabha, External Affairs Minister (EAM) Sushma Swaraj stated, "Yes, the Ministry of External Affairs has received information that a total of twenty-three (23) passports have been misplaced by the High Commission of Pakistan in New Delhi."

Further, the Minister stated that the misplaced passports have been declared as 'lost' in the passport database.

In order to prevent the misuse of the lost passports, all the passport issuing authorities have been instructed to ensure that "if these applicants apply for reissue of passports, caution may be exercised while processing their passport applications."