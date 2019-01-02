Mumbai  diary

Abhijit Mulye By

Express News Service

Mumbai’s global footprint

Leicester based eight- year-old Arav Ajaykumar was in headlines for his mathematical talent after he became member of Mensa – the society of people with high intelligent quotient (IQ). Another PIO in news was Shyam Bhaskaran from the Jet propulsion laboratory of NASA who was entrusted with steering the New Horizon spacecraft as it flew by Ultima Thula – the most distant and ancient object of our solar system.

While Bhaskaran was born in Mumbai and has preliminary schooling in the city before moving to the US, Arav’s radiologist parents are originally from Mumbai, who moved to the United Kingdom in 2009. Bhaskar still fondly remembers the city and his childhood friends, while Arav might not be having any such bonding with the city. The boy has won several accolades at the school level said new reports from the UK.

Fearless fighters!

They are very young and hence might be called inexperienced. But, are very professional and determined when it comes to dealing with fires and even the dangers arising out of it. This diarist came across two such ladies at a hospital last week after the fire at a Worli building. Both of them must have been in their early twenties. One of them had fainted while encountering the smoke emanating out of a cable wire godown on fire. Her roommate coworker came to meet her at the hospital after fire was doused off. The first thing she did was to salute the recuperating friend and then went near her, patted her, cuddled her, consoled her not to lose heart due to the injury but to strengthen determination to fight hard while fighting fires.

New Year gift that makes Mumbaikars proud

The Central Railway proved its efficiency by completing work on a new foot over bridge at Masjit railway station in just over a month’s time. In the previous record the central railway engineers had built bridge at the Lokmanya Tilak terminus in about 72 days. But, then that was an entirely new bridge. In case of the bridge at Masjid, the old, narrow bridge had to be dismantled and the new wider bridge was put in place in a record time and that too without any special mega-blocks on the rail traffic. This also means that the army engineers won’t have to be invited to build rail bridges in Mumbai anymore for quickly building bridges.

Railways to discipline Mumbai crowd

While Mumbai’s road traffic is quiet disciplined, when it comes to suburban railway the common citizen of Mumbai is fairly undisciplined. Several efforts to discipline the crowd during rush hours have been made in the past. Inspired by the ease of travelling on Metro, several commuters have voluntarily started forming queues to enter the suburban trains. Now the railways too have taken the experiment seriously and started planning for ways to put order into the ways people access the railway stations.