Home Nation

Muslim minister performs puja at Shiva temple in Rajasthan, says it's his 'personal belief’ 

Rajasthan minister for minority affairs Saleh Mohammed, who is son of a Muslim religious leader Gazi Fakir, often visits the temple due to his 'personal belief'.

Published: 02nd January 2019 06:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2019 06:32 PM   |  A+A-

Saleh Mohammed

Rajasthan Minister for Minority Affairs and Waqf Saleh Mohammed performs 'pooja' at a Shiv Temple in Pokharan. (ANI image)

By Online Desk

Rajasthan minister for minority affairs and Waqf Saleh Mohammed on Wednesday performed a special puja at a Shiva temple in Pokhran in Jaisalmer district on Sunday.

The minister performed puja for about half-an-hour as per Hindu rituals. He also performed ablution and offered honey and milk on Lord Shiva's idol, Changani added.

The son of a Muslim religious leader Gazi Fakir, Saleh surprised people in the area when he reached Pokhran for the first time after taking oath as a minister in the state cabinet led by CM Ashok Gehlot.

Madhu Changani, the priest of the temple, said Mohammad has a long association with the shrine and it was not the first time he performed a puja. "He had visited this temple during state assembly election as well. It was not the first time he visited the temple. He has some association with the temple," he said.

While talking to reporters, Saleh said that western Rajasthan is a positive foreground for communal harmony.

“Gods and goddesses don't belong to any caste. It is not about Hindus and Muslims. Everyone has his faith. We have Ganga-Jamuni brotherhood which is in itself an example. Hindus and Muslims both have strong faith in Baba Ramdevji (a temple in Ramdevra of local deity Baba Ramdev),” he said, adding that it is a ‘personal belief’ which brings him to the temple.

Pokhran had become a hot seat during the recent assembly elections with Saleh fighting for the seat against his BJP counterpart and spiritual leader Swami Pratappuri, who is the head of Taratara ‘math’ in Barmer district.

(With PTI inputs)

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Saleh Mohammed Rajasthan Waqf Minister Rajasthan Minority Affairs Minister Muslim in Hindu temple Muslim doing puja

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Esa
    He is not been called as muslim just the name only
    21 hours ago reply
Videos
Sounds of firing echoed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch as ceasefire violation takes place
Train 18 successfully completes all test runs, ready to ply between New Delhi and Varanasi
Gallery
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (Photo | Associated Press)
Australia says 'Happy 2018' as rest of the world awaits New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp