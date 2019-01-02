My priority is those of my caste: Rajasthan WCD minister Mamta Bhupesh

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: Minister of State for Women and Child Development (Independent Charge) in the Rajasthan government, Mamta Bhupesh stirred up a political controversy on Tuesday by saying at a public event that her first priority for work will be her own community.

Bhupesh is a member of the Scheduled Castes community and is the only member of Gehlot’s Cabinet. While speaking at an event in Alwar district, she listed out her own community as her priority. She is incidentally the only woman in the entire Cabinet.

“Whenever I am required, I will not show you my back. I want to convince you of this, because the first task is for our caste, then for society, for all society. Our intention will be that we can benefit everyone,” she said at the event.

The opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) hit out at Bhupesh’s comments

“Just a few days ago, she had taken oath that she will work for all citizens equally. Now she says her priority is her caste and then society. This clearly shows the way the Congress government will run in the state. Even in their election campaign, they were trying to gather votes on the basis of caste and religion,” BJP spokesperson Mukesh Pareek said.

Bhupesh however later said that her statement was misinterpreted. She added that she wants every citizen of the state to live with respect and the work will be done for everyone.

The Congress came to power after a closely-fought electoral battle in December displacing the Vasundhara Raje-led BJP government in the state.

While Ashok Gehlot was made Chief Minister, state unit chief Sachin Pilot was made his deputy after several rounds of discussions between Congress president Rahul Gandhi and the trwo leaders.

