Home Nation

My priority is those of my caste: Rajasthan WCD minister Mamta Bhupesh

While Ashok Gehlot was made Chief Minister, state unit chief Sachin Pilot was made his deputy after several rounds of discussions between Congress president Rahul Gandhi and the trwo leaders.

Published: 02nd January 2019 05:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2019 05:43 AM   |  A+A-

Bhupesh is a member of the Scheduled Castes community and is the only member of Gehlot’s Cabinet. While speaking at an event in Alwar district, she listed out her own community as her priority.

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR: Minister of State for Women and Child Development (Independent Charge) in the Rajasthan government, Mamta Bhupesh stirred up a political controversy on Tuesday by saying at a public event that her first priority for work will be her own community. 

Bhupesh is a member of the Scheduled Castes community and is the only member of Gehlot’s Cabinet. While speaking at an event in Alwar district, she listed out her own community as her priority. She is incidentally the only woman in the entire Cabinet.

“Whenever I am required, I will not show you my back. I want to convince you of this, because the first task is for our caste, then for society, for all society.  Our intention will be that we can benefit everyone,” she said at the event.

The opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) hit out at Bhupesh’s comments 

“Just a few days ago, she had taken oath that she will work for all citizens equally. Now she says her priority is her caste and then society. This clearly shows the way the Congress government will run in the state. Even in their election campaign, they were trying to gather votes on the basis of caste and religion,” BJP spokesperson Mukesh Pareek said.

Bhupesh however later said that her statement was misinterpreted. She added that she wants every citizen of the state to live with respect and the work will be done for everyone.
The Congress came to power after a closely-fought electoral battle in December displacing the Vasundhara Raje-led BJP government in the state.

While Ashok Gehlot was made Chief Minister, state unit chief Sachin Pilot was made his deputy after several rounds of discussions between Congress president Rahul Gandhi and the trwo leaders.    
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mamta Bhupesh Rajasthan Government Scheduled Caste

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple (File | EPS)
Two women in their early 40s offer prayers at Sabarimala
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
Modi, Rahul or an accidental PM - whom will India get in 2019?
Gallery
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (Photo | Associated Press)
Australia says 'Happy 2018' as rest of the world awaits New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp