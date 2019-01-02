Home Nation

Narendra Modi meets victims of 1984 anti-Sikh riots

The minister said Modi commended the victims for their 34-years-long fight for justice.

Published: 02nd January 2019 11:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2019 11:14 PM   |  A+A-

PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met victims of the 1984 anti-sikh riots here after the Union cabinet meeting on Wednesday and assured them of the government's full support, SAD leaders said.

The victims were accompanied by the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal, Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal, party MP Naresh Gujral and heads of Sikh religious bodies SGPC and DSGPC.

"It was heart-wrenching to listen to travails of 1984 genocide victims when they met Prime Minister Narendra Modi. But it was heartwarming that justice for '84 massacre has become a national priority now. I thank Modi ji for making this happen," Harsimrat Kaur Badal tweeted after the meeting.

The minister said Modi commended the victims for their 34-years-long fight for justice.

She added that the victims got justice under the Modi government after Sajjan Kumar was sentenced to life in prison for his role in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

Gujral, who was accompanying the victims, said they all got very emotional after meeting Modi and sought protection from him, which was assured by the prime minister.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Narendra Modi anti-sikh riots Shiromani Akali Dal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sounds of firing echoed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch as ceasefire violation takes place
Train 18 successfully completes all test runs, ready to ply between New Delhi and Varanasi
Gallery
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (Photo | Associated Press)
Australia says 'Happy 2018' as rest of the world awaits New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp