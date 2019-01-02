Home Nation

National Thermal Power Corporation Dadri's DGM, family held hostage by ex-employee

Soon panic ensued in the township and some neighbours alerted the local Jarcha police station," a police spokesperson said.

Soon panic ensued in the township and some neighbours alerted the local Jarcha police station," a police spokesperson said.

Published: 02nd January 2019 12:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2019 12:09 AM   |  A+A-

gun, weapon, murder, shooting, vedi vekkunna padam

Image used for representational purpose.

By PTI

NOIDA: A deputy general manager (DGM) of the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) and his family were briefly held hostage at gunpoint by an ex-employee of the power distribution company in Dadri before the police arrested him, officials said Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday night when the pistol-wielding accused, identified as Karmveer, barged into DGM Rajesh Kumar Rai's house in NTPC Township, they said.

"The accused fired gunshots in the air and barged into the house, threatening to kill them.

Soon panic ensued in the township and some neighbours alerted the local Jarcha police station," a police spokesperson said.

He said Jarcha Station Officer Prabhat Dixit, along with some other policemen, reached the spot immediately and brought the situation under control by arresting Karmveer.

A local resident, Karmveer has been arrested under Indian Penal Code sections 452 (house trespass for assault or wrongful restraint), 506 (criminal intimidation), 307 (attempt to murder), 342 (wrongful confinement), among others, the police said.

He has also been booked under Section 7 of the Criminal Law Amendment Act, 1932, they said.

A country-made pistol and four bullets were recovered from the accused and he has been remanded in judicial custody, they added.

Karmveer's motive behind holding Rai and his family hostage is not yet known.

Further probe is underway, the police said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
deputy general manager National Thermal Power Corporation hostage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple (File | EPS)
Two women in their early 40s offer prayers at Sabarimala
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
Modi, Rahul or an accidental PM - whom will India get in 2019?
Gallery
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (Photo | Associated Press)
Australia says 'Happy 2018' as rest of the world awaits New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp