Home Nation

People expect Narendra Modi govt to build Ram temple within its tenure: RSS

The government's term will end in May.

Published: 02nd January 2019 12:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2019 12:28 AM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo| Biswanath Swain/EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The RSS on Tuesday said people expect the Modi government to fulfil its promise of building the Ram temple within its tenure as the BJP was elected to power in 2014 for committing to all possible efforts to do so.

The reaction from the Hindutva organisation's joint general secretary Dattatreya Hosabole came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi said any government action on the temple construction can happen only after judicial process is over.

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear the Ram temple case on January 4, even as Hindutva organisations, including the RSS and its affiliates, as also the BJP ally Shiv Sena, have been pitching for an ordinance to pave the way for an early construction.

"Under the leadership of Modi, the BJP in its 2014 election manifesto had promised to make all possible efforts within the ambit of the Constitution to build the Ram temple. People of India gave the BJP a majority, trusting their promise," the RSS tweeted.

People of India expect the government to fulfil the promise within its tenure, it added.

The government's term will end in May.

ALSO READ | Lord Ram is not bigger than law for PM Modi: Shiv Sena

In an interview broadcast on various TV channels, Modi said, "Let the judicial process take its own course. Don't weigh it in political terms. Let the judicial process be over. After the judicial process is over, whatever be our responsibility as government, we are ready to make all efforts."

The prime minister was asked about demands for an ordinance.

The RSS also described Modi's comments as a "positive step" towards the temple construction.

It recalled that the prime minister's remarks are in line with the 1989 BJP resolution passed in its Palampur convention, in which the party had committed itself to building the temple in Ayodhya with either consultation among different stake-holders or by bringing an enabling legislation.

In a dig, Shiv Sena's spokesperson Sanjay Raut wondered if law is bigger than Lord Ram for Modi.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
RSS Dattatreya Hosabole Narendra Modi Ram temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple (File | EPS)
Two women in their early 40s offer prayers at Sabarimala
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
Modi, Rahul or an accidental PM - whom will India get in 2019?
Gallery
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (Photo | Associated Press)
Australia says 'Happy 2018' as rest of the world awaits New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp