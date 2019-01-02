Home Nation

Permission denied for Bhim Army chief ​Chandrashekhar Azad's rally in Maharashtra's Latur

Following the denial of permission, Azad arrived at the spot, paid homage to the statue of Dr Ambedkar and left without making any speech.

Published: 02nd January 2019 11:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2019 11:42 PM   |  A+A-

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad (Facebook Photo)

By PTI

LATUR (MAHARASHTRA): The police in Latur in central Maharashtra denied permission for a rally of Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad Wednesday.

The rally, organised by the Yuva Bhim Sena, was to take place at the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Park in the city on Wednesday evening.

Earlier, Azad had alleged that Mumbai police had detained him when he arrived in the state last week ahead of January 1 commemoration event at the Koregaon Bhima war memorial in Pune district.

Police sources said here that the permission for the rally was denied on the grounds of law and order.

 

TAGS
Bhim Army Chandrashekhar Azad Bhim Army Chief Yuva Bhim Sena Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Park

