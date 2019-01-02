Permission denied for Bhim Army chief ​Chandrashekhar Azad's rally in Maharashtra's Latur

By PTI

LATUR (MAHARASHTRA): The police in Latur in central Maharashtra denied permission for a rally of Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad Wednesday.

The rally, organised by the Yuva Bhim Sena, was to take place at the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Park in the city on Wednesday evening.

Following the denial of permission, Azad arrived at the spot, paid homage to the statue of Dr Ambedkar and left without making any speech.

Earlier, Azad had alleged that Mumbai police had detained him when he arrived in the state last week ahead of January 1 commemoration event at the Koregaon Bhima war memorial in Pune district.

Police sources said here that the permission for the rally was denied on the grounds of law and order.