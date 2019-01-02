Rahul Gandhi to address NRI conclave in Dubai

Home Nation

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi is set to fly to Dubai and Abu Dhabi January 11, 12 where he is likely to flag the idea of India before a gathering of NRIs.

Published: 02nd January 2019

Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)

By Amit Agnihotri
Express News Service

The UAE visits are part of the global brand building of the leader that started with his visit to the US in 2017 before he took over the Congress in December that year. 

The central theme of the visits described by party managers as receptions being hosted by the NRIs is 150 yrs of Mahatma Gandhi and the Idea of India. 

The Congress chief is expected to address around 20,000 NRIs at the international cricket stadium in Dubai on January 11 and at the India Cultural Centre in Abu Dhabi on Jan 12. 

