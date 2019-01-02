Railways Ministery seeks action against ‘errant’ OSD who cast aspersions on Piyush Goyal

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Railway Ministry has sought disciplinary action against Union Minister Jitendra Singh’s OSD for casting aspersions against its minister Piyush Goyal and questioning the wisdom of government officials in an article, according to official documents.

Railway Board Secretary Ranjanesh Sahai has written to the Department of Personnel and Training asking for action on Sanjiv Kumar, a 2005 batch officer of the Indian Railway Personnel Service (IRPS) for “breach of official decorum and misconduct”.

Kumar is the Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Jitendra Singh, who holds multiple portfolios, including minister of state in the Prime Minister’s Office and for Development of North Eastern Region.

Railway board has written that a case of breach of official decorum and misconduct of Sanjiv Kumar, IRPS, has been brought to the notice of railway board. Sanjiv Kumar has authored an article, published by railsamachar.com.

The article, besides being in bad taste, questions the wisdom of senior functionaries of the level of secretary to the government of India and also casts aspersions on the Minister of Railways (Piyush Goyal), it said.

“…it is proposed to take up the officer under the Railway Servants (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1968. You would appreciate that a misconduct of this nature and that too in the public domain would send a wrong message all around and encourage indiscipline,” the letter dated December 28, 2018, said.