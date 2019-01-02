Home Nation

Recovery of four cow carcasses lead to tension in Bulandshahr village

The news of the recovery of cow remains spread like a wildfire in the area resulting in a huge build-up of villagers at the spot.

Protest by Bajrang Dal activists (File |PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: While the brouhaha over the incident of alleged cow slaughter which led to mob frenzy and killing of two persons including a cop in Syana town of Bulandshahr early last month is yet to subside, another fresh lot of cow carcasses was spotted in an orchard on the border of Bulandshahr and Aligarh leading to tension in the area on Wednesday. In no time Bajrang Dal activists also got the wind of the incident and gathered at the spot.

However, a police contingent too rushed to the spot and controlled the situation as the tempers were running high following the recovery of carcasses which were readily buried by the cops.

As per the police sources, a person named Rajendra of Bhogpur village under Chandaus police station area in Aligarh district-owned an orchard in between Dabur and Kyoli villages under Arniya police station area in Bulandshahr district. “On Wednesday morning, a few villagers, passing through the orchard, spotted carcasses of four cows. They also found a knife, probably used to slaughter the cattle, lying near the carcasses,” said a police source.

The news of the recovery of cow remains spread like a wildfire in the area resulting in a huge build-up of villagers at the spot. They informed the local police. Senior police officials of Bulandhshahr including SSP Prabhakar Chaudhary rushed to the spot with force.

The situation, however, was brought under controlled with the immediate police intervention as the senior cops placated the agitated villagers and Bajrang Dal activists on the assurance of identifying those responsible for the alleged cow slaughter and throwing the carcasses in the orchard.

SSP Bulandshahr Prabhakar Choudhary said that cases were being registered against unknown people in both the districts – Aligarh and Bulandshahr -- and force was deployed in view of the prevailing tension in the village. “We are trying to identify those involved in the act and they will face strict action,” said the
SSP.

