Shiv Sena had tried to strike alliance with NCP: Maharashtra Minister

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: In a startling revelation, senior Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra environment minister Ramdas Kadam on Tuesday said that his party had tried to strike an alliance with the NCP, but BJP succeeded in striking the deal.

“Since we were the largest single party in Ahmednagar Municipal Corporation, we had contacted everyone. I spoke to NCP’s Ajit Pawar and Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil from the Congress for support. However, they chose to support the BJP,” Kadam said while interacting with the media at the state secretariat here on Tuesday.

The Shiv Sena had been criticising the BJP for winning the mayor and deputy mayor’s posts in the city on support from the NCP.

“The NCP had been supporting the BJP even since the assembly polls in 2014. They also instigate us questioning when the Shiv Sena is leaving the government. However, it is not that they want to pull down the BJP government in the state. Their motives have been exposed,” said the firebrand leader of Shiv Sena while criticising both the NCP and the BJP.