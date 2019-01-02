Home Nation

Uttar Pradesh: Seven killed as cattle truck fleeing cops rams into hut

Published: 02nd January 2019 06:04 AM

Car Accident

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Seven people, including two women and four children, were killed on spot when a speeding truck being chased by a police van crashed into a hut in a village situated on the border of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar in Chanduali district of eastern UP on Tuesday morning. 

According to police officers, a ‘Dial100’ police van, was in pursuit of the truck laden with cattle following which the truck driver lost control and first hit an electric pole and then rammed into the hut of Kallu Ram where his family was sleeping in Maldah village. The occupants of the truck allegedly fled after the crash.  
The seven who were crushed to death in the hut included, Ram Kishun (25), Suhagin (22), Golu (8), Nisha (10), Moni (6),Molu (5) and Sama Devi (60). Family head Kallu Ram was away in Siwan at the time of the incident.

According to locals, the villagers were enraged over the incident and even hurled stones at a police team when it arrived to collect the bodies for post mortem. The agitated villagers even blocked the road staging a huge demonstration against the local police authorities.

They did not allow the bodies to be handed over till the District Magistrate (DM) arrived.
The DM, Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Singh and Assistant Superintendent (Naxal) Virendra Yadav rushed to the site. 

Inspector Nagendra Pratap Singh, outpost incharge Ashok Yadav and a constable were suspended. The district police authorities also recommended action against Chakia CO Kunwar Prabat Singh for allegedly failing to curb cattle smuggling in the area. DM NS Chahal announced a financial relief of `5 lakh each to the family of the deceased.

