Home Nation

Tension grips Rae Bareli town as priest found hanging at temple gate

Residents of the area claimed that the priest --Baba Prem Das, 60, - was allegedly murdered by the land mafia who were trying to grab the temple land for quite some time now.

Published: 02nd January 2019 07:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2019 07:37 PM   |  A+A-

Suicide, rope, hanging, hang

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Tension gripped the Unchahar town of Rae Bareli district when the body of a priest of prominent Ram Janki temple was found hanging with a rope at the temple gate as devotees reached for
routine darshan on Wednesday morning, said the police sources.

Getting the wind of the incident, local residents, who had gathered at the spot in large number, informed the local police.

However, the residents of the area claimed that the priest --Baba Prem Das, 60, -- was allegedly murdered by the land mafia who were trying to grab the temple land for quite some time now. The local
residents of Itaura Buzurg village area, where the temple is situated, also claimed that the priest had written to district administration about the threat to his life.

Superintendent of police (SP), Rae Bareli, Sunil Kumar Singh said that the body was sent for autopsy after which it would be clear if the priest was murdered or he had committed suicide.

Accepting the fact of dispute over the possession of land, the SP claimed that huge contingent of police force, led by CO, Dalmau, Vineet Kumar, was staying put in Unchahar to avert any untoward
incident. “Further investigations are on,” he added. However, CO Vineet Kumar confirmed that the body was found hanging from the 15-feet high temple ceiling.

“Hundreds of villagers gathered at the spot and alleged foul play. The body could not be brought down for over six hours in view of protest by the residents,” added the CO.

As per the local sources, Panchsheel Mahavidyalaya, owned by the aides of a senior
politician was situated on the land of the temple trust following which there was a dispute between the trust and the college owners over the possession of land.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ram Janki temple  Rae Bareli priest

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sounds of firing echoed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch as ceasefire violation takes place
Train 18 successfully completes all test runs, ready to ply between New Delhi and Varanasi
Gallery
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (Photo | Associated Press)
Australia says 'Happy 2018' as rest of the world awaits New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp