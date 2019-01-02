Home Nation

Veteran actor Moushumi Chatterjee joins BJP

The 70-year-old actor joined the party in presence of senior leaders including BJP General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, who is also in-charge for West Bengal.

Published: 02nd January 2019 07:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2019 07:42 PM   |  A+A-

Moushumi Chatterjee

Veteran actress Moushumi Chatterjee at a press conferece after joining the Bharatiya Janata Party at the party office in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha elections, veteran Bollywood actor Moushumi Chatterjee on Wednesday joined the BJP in the national capital.

She joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in the presence of party's national secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya.

Chatterjee, who contested 2004 Lok Sabha unsuccessfully as Congress candidate from Kolkata North East constituency, lost to Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) candidate Mohammad Salim.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Moushumi Chatterjee joins BJP Mounshumi Chatterjee

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Sankalp C
    She has become too fat and seems to have health issues?
    10 hours ago reply
Videos
Sounds of firing echoed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch as ceasefire violation takes place
Train 18 successfully completes all test runs, ready to ply between New Delhi and Varanasi
Gallery
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (Photo | Associated Press)
Australia says 'Happy 2018' as rest of the world awaits New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp