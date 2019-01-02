Veteran actor Moushumi Chatterjee joins BJP

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha elections, veteran Bollywood actor Moushumi Chatterjee on Wednesday joined the BJP in the national capital.

She joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in the presence of party's national secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya.

Chatterjee, who contested 2004 Lok Sabha unsuccessfully as Congress candidate from Kolkata North East constituency, lost to Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) candidate Mohammad Salim.