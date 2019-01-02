Woman, paramour arrested for killing Thane conservancy worker

By PTI

THANE: Two persons were Tuesday arrested for allegedly killing a civic conservancy worker in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said.

Gopi Naik (30) was assaulted by his wife and her paramour on December 29 and then taken to Thane civic hospital by the duo who told medical officials there that he had sustained injuries in an accident, police said.

Doctors declared him dead on arrival and alerted the police who scoured CCTV images and nabbed the accused later, an official said.

A Kasarwadavali police officer identified the accused as Priya Naik (27) and Mahesh Karale (25), adding that the two had been charged with murder.