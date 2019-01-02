Home Nation

Timeline: How Bindu and Kanaka Durga went on to create history at Sabarimala

Here's a quick recap of the events that unfolded in Sabarimala since the time the Supreme Court lifted the ban on entry of women into the shrine. 

Sabarimala temple

Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple (File | EPS)

September 28: The Supreme Court, in 4:1 verdict, allows entry of all women in Sabarimala temple. The apex court said, banning females’ entry into the shrine is gender discrimination.

October 15: Shiv Sena in Kerala threatened to stage mass suicide if women in their menstrual age broke the tradition and entered the temple. A case was registered against Kollam Thulasi for spewing hate. He said, "women coming to Sabarimala temple should be ripped in half".

October 17: Gates of the shrine was opened for devotees. The chief priest Sabarimala Kandararu Maheshwararu Tantri warns of violence if women aged between 10-50 enter the shrine. Several women within the age bracket tried to enter the shrine but were forced to return from Pamba after facing protests. 

October 18: Despite heavy police protection, a New York Times female journalist was forced to return from the halfway point. 

October 19: Rehana Fathima, a women's rights activist managed to go up to Valiya Nadappandhal but again forced to return owing to violent protests.

October 20: As the standoff between the devotees and police continued, Actor turned politician Rajinikanth said, there shouldn't be any interference in temple traditions.  On the same day, SP Manju, Dalit Mahila Federation leader arrived in Pamba but due to heavy rainfall, she returned.

October 21: Three women who almost made it to the shrine returned after being threatened by the protestors. A third woman, who was above 50 was also hecked and forced to return.

January 2: Two women, Bindu of Koyilandi and Kanaka Durga of Malappuram scripted history in Sabarimala by entering the shrine. It is said that the duo offered darshan under police security.

Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple (File | EPS)
