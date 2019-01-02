Home Nation

Yashwant Sinha, Arun Shourie move SC seeking review of December 14 Rafale verdict 

In their review plea, they alleged that the judgement "relied upon patently incorrect claims made by the government in an unsigned note given in a sealed cover" to the apex court.

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (File | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Former Union ministers Yashwant Sinha and Arun Shourie and advocate Prashant Bhushan Wednesday moved the Supreme Court, seeking review of its December 14 verdict dismissing all PILs alleging irregularities in the procurement of 36 Rafale jets from France.

In their review plea, they alleged that the judgement "relied upon patently incorrect claims made by the government in an unsigned note given in a sealed cover" to the apex court.

They have also sought that the plea is heard in an open court.

