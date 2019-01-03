Home Nation

11 projects for growth of coastal circuit

In response to an unstarred question in Rajya Sabha, the Ministry of Tourism said that the government has put up a roadmap in place for the development of beach tourism along its over 7,500 km coastli

Published: 03rd January 2019 02:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2019 02:19 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Centre has sanctioned 11 projects for the development of coastal circuits in India for a total of over Rs 800 crore. This also includes the amount for the development of Sindhudurg coastal circuit in Maharashtra for Rs 82.17 crore sanctioned in 2015-2016.

In response to an unstarred question in Rajya Sabha, the Ministry of Tourism said that the government has put up a roadmap in place for the development of beach tourism along its over 7,500 km coastline.
The Centre is developing its coastal circuits under its Swadesh Darshan scheme, which also aims at integrated development of theme-based tourist circuits. 

The scheme is designed so that the tourism sector is a major engine for job creation and economic growth.
Minister of Tourism KJ Alphons said the Centre, under the assistance to Central Agencies Scheme, has sanctioned the upgradation and modernisation at International Cruise Terminal at Indira Dock, Mumbai for Rs 1,250 lakh during 2017-2018 and the development of Kanoji Angre Lighthouse for Rs 1,500 lakh during 2016-2017.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sindhudurg coastal circuit Coastal Tourism Ministry of Tourism

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sounds of firing echoed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch as ceasefire violation takes place
Train 18 successfully completes all test runs, ready to ply between New Delhi and Varanasi
Gallery
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (Photo | Associated Press)
Australia says 'Happy 2018' as rest of the world awaits New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp