11 projects for growth of coastal circuit

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Centre has sanctioned 11 projects for the development of coastal circuits in India for a total of over Rs 800 crore. This also includes the amount for the development of Sindhudurg coastal circuit in Maharashtra for Rs 82.17 crore sanctioned in 2015-2016.

In response to an unstarred question in Rajya Sabha, the Ministry of Tourism said that the government has put up a roadmap in place for the development of beach tourism along its over 7,500 km coastline.

The Centre is developing its coastal circuits under its Swadesh Darshan scheme, which also aims at integrated development of theme-based tourist circuits.

The scheme is designed so that the tourism sector is a major engine for job creation and economic growth.

Minister of Tourism KJ Alphons said the Centre, under the assistance to Central Agencies Scheme, has sanctioned the upgradation and modernisation at International Cruise Terminal at Indira Dock, Mumbai for Rs 1,250 lakh during 2017-2018 and the development of Kanoji Angre Lighthouse for Rs 1,500 lakh during 2016-2017.