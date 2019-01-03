Home Nation

19 AIADMK, TDP members suspended for four days for creating disruption in Lok Sabha

AIADMK members raised the issue of construction of dam across river Cauvery while the TDP was demanding special railway zone among other issues.

Lok Sabha

A view of the Lok Sabha. (File | PTI)

By UNI

NEW DELHI: Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan on Thursday named and suspended 19 AIADMK and TDP members from attending the proceedings of the House for four days for creating uproar over Cauvery issue and Special Category status demand for Andhra Pradesh.

As soon as the House reassembled at 1200 hrs after the first adjournment, the AIADMK and TDP members rushed into the well of the House and continued with their protest.

The Speaker repeatedly warned the AIADMK and TDP members not to create uproar in the House, but the agitated members of both the parties continued to create ruckus in the House.

The agitated AIADMK members also flung papers in the air in the House.

Taking the name of the AIADMK and TDP members who were creating ruckus in the House, the Speaker said they are repeatedly violating the rules and are deliberately creating disruptions in the proceedings of the House.

The Speaker said, '' I am constrained to name you under the rule 374 A."

She said after taking name in such manner, under the rule 374 A, the members themselves are suspended from the proceedings of the House for four days.

The 19 AIADMK and TDP members who were named by the Speaker includes --Maganti Murali Mohan Jayadev Galla, Ashok Gajapathi Raju, Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao and C Gopalakrishnan.

The Speaker then adjourned the House till 1400 hours.

Earlier, the continued bedlam in the Lok Sabha over issues including Special Category Status demand for Andhra Pradesh and plight of the people in Cauvery Delta forced the Chair to adjourn the House till 12 noon.

As soon as the proceedings of the Question Hour commenced, AIADMK members and TDP members, including Jayadev Galla, and Ashok Gajapathi Raju, entered the Well, carrying placards and started slogan shouting.

AIADMK members raised the issue of construction of dam across river Cauvery while the TDP was demanding special railway zone among other issues.

Ms Mahajan on Wednesday named and suspended 25 AIADMK members from attending the proceedings of the House for five days for creating uproar over Cauvery issue.

TDP AIADMK Lok Sabha



