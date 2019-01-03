Home Nation

AAP's Punjab unit says no to alliance with Congress in 2019 polls; PAC to take call

AAP is the main opposition in Punjab where the government is headed by the Congress.

Published: 03rd January 2019 11:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2019 11:31 PM   |  A+A-

AAP leader Gopal Rai. | (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A section of AAP leaders and workers from Punjab raised concern over the possibility of an alliance with Congress for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls at a meeting with party's national convener Arvind Kejriwal Thursday.

In the four-hour meeting of the Political Affairs Committee (PAC) of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) held at Kejriwal's residence here, the party's Punjab unit expressed reservations about joining hands with the Rahul Gandhi-led party.

AAP is the main opposition in Punjab where the government is headed by the Congress.

Senior AAP leader Gopal Rai told reporters that the PAC will consider the opinion of party leaders and workers from Punjab, Haryana and Delhi in a meeting after January 15, and take a decision on alliances as per the existing situation.

AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said, "As of now, we have no alliance with any party. We are not saying anything on the future plans of the party".

ALSO READ | After BJP, now AAP to appoint lakhs of booth-level in-charges for Lok Sabha polls 

The National Council of AAP had in its meeting last week decided to contest all 33 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab, Delhi, Haryana, Goa and Chandigarh.

The party, however, is still undecided over any pre-poll alliance with the Congress or the 'Mahagathbandhan' of various non-BJP parties.

"In the meeting with Kejriwal, some persons pointed out AAP was the main opposition in Punjab where Congress is the ruling party, which has failed to fulfil its promises, so it will be difficult to contest the elections (with Congress)," Rai said.

The meeting was attended by around 800 AAP office-bearers, party MLAs and MPs from Punjab.

The Haryana party unit will meet Kejriwal on Friday followed by the party's Delhi representatives.

Such meetings will continue till January 15.

ALSO READ | Instead of Modi or Sonia Gandhi, people's issues should be discussed: AAP

Rai said Punjab AAP unit's core committee has been asked to shortlist the names of candidates on all the seats and send the same to the PAC for a final decision.

The party has already announced its candidates on five seats in the state.

The booth-level organisation in Punjab will be strengthened under the stewardship of block in-charges till January 30.

Afterwards, a door-to-door campaign will be launched to reach out to the voters, the AAP leader said.

An agitation against high power tariff in the northern state has also been planned by the AAP, Rai added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Aam Aadmi Party Punjab Political Affairs Committee 2019 Lok Sabha polls Kejriwal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sounds of firing echoed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch as ceasefire violation takes place
Train 18 successfully completes all test runs, ready to ply between New Delhi and Varanasi
Gallery
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (Photo | Associated Press)
Australia says 'Happy 2018' as rest of the world awaits New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp