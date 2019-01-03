Home Nation

Army develops night vision AI device for border jawans

Soldiers deployed at high altitudes with a restricted line of sight keep a physical watch on enemy movements and suspicious activities.

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Soldiers guarding the border will soon get the aide of artificial intelligence. The Army Design Bureau (ADB) has developed a device which will warn soldiers of unusual activity across difficult terrains and high altitude borders. “The ADB has developed an artificial intelligence-based (AI) personalised night vision device which will be helmet mounted and will warn soldiers on duty. A wristband-like device will vibrate once the device picks up signs of any movement in the soldier’s line of sight,” a senior officer, who did not wish to be named, said. 

A large portion of India’s borders are in difficult terrains and at high altitudes with a restricted line of sight. Soldiers deployed in these areas keep a physical watch on enemy movements and suspicious activities. This wears out the soldiers physically and psychologically. The night vision device will boost the capabilities of soldiers even during dark winter nights. The idea to develop such a device was first mooted during the Army Technology (ARTECH) seminar in 2016. 

A senior officer said that such seminars started in 2015 after Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the Army Day function. Modi said that the Army Day should involve academic engagement to increase the Army’s capacity and capability. Since then ARTECH Seminar started. 

Soldiers at the border also face difficulty while dealing with the Chinese PLA soldiers. Mandarin is a complex language and there is a limited number of people who can translate. A device has been developed which will help soldiers deployed along the 3,488-kilometre long Line of Actual Control with China.

 “We have developed a live translator which will translate Mandarin to Indian languages while Indian Army soldiers interact with the Chinese soldiers.” At present, the translation device available is dependent on the internet and connectivity is an issue in the border areas. 

