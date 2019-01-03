Ban on black clothes at PM Modi's event withdrawn in Jharkhand

By Express News Service

RANCHI: District Administration in Palamu has withdrawn ban on black clothes, sweaters, blazers, handbags, shoes and socks for those attending Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Jharkhand on January 5.

Apprehending that the protesting para-teachers may create disturbances by showing black flags to the PM, Palamu SP on Saturday had issued a dictate banning black clothes and other accessories inside the venue. Taking a lesson from the November 15 incident in Ranchi, where thousands of para-teachers showed black flags to the PM, the Palamu district administration had decided not to allow anyone to wear even black belts, mufflers, jackets and carry black handbags.

"Looking at the current situation, the advisory issued in the convenience of the people attending the programme has been withdrawn," said Palamu SP Indrajeet Mahtha. Ban on other articles like - transistors, camera, binoculars, match-boxes and other inflammable articles will still remain, he added.

SP said that the decision was taken at late night on Wednesday following a State-level meeting of para-teachers where they took a resolution not to protest the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the State.