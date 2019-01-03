BJP parliamentary board meeting underway
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party president Amit Shah, besides other senior leaders, are likely to attend the meeting and speak on relevant issues, sources said.
Published: 03rd January 2019 08:38 PM | Last Updated: 03rd January 2019 08:38 PM | A+A A-
NEW DELHI: The BJP parliamentary board, the top decision-making body of the party, is meeting Thursday evening and is expected to deliberate on a host of issues, including the political situation following its loss in the recent state assembly polls.
Delhi: Inside visuals from BJP Parliamentary Board meeting at BJP Headquarters. pic.twitter.com/hm5yWOUc3k— ANI (@ANI) January 3, 2019
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party president Amit Shah, besides other senior leaders, are likely to attend the meeting and speak on relevant issues, sources said.