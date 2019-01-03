Home Nation

Brexit: Swaraj says no problem for migrants till process gets over

In a written reply, the Minister said after the Brexit day - March 29, 2019 - when the UK leaves the EU, there will be a transition period till December 31, 2020.

Published: 03rd January 2019 04:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2019 04:33 PM   |  A+A-

Representational Image for Brexit | Reuters

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Brexit task is not yet completed and there won't be any problem to Indians till the process gets over, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj told the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

The British Parliament will start the discussion on this issue from January 7 and there will be more clarity on the relationship between the UK and the European Union in the second fortnight of this month, she added.

"It won't be definite to say anything at this point of time. The whole process will take two years and till then there will not be any problem," Swaraj said.

Any uncertainty will be known after the process is completed, she said.

In a written reply, the Minister said after the Brexit day - March 29, 2019 - when the UK leaves the EU, there will be a transition period till December 31, 2020.

During this transition period, the UK will continue to be governed by the EU rules in its commitments thereof.

"However, during the transition period, the UK will be able to negotiate, sign and ratify new agreements with other countries, but they will not come into force until the end of the transition period of December 31, 2020," she said.

In the India-UK joint statement of April 2018, it was agreed that both sides will ensure continued application of EU-India agreements to the UK during the transition period and put in place arrangements to replicate relevant EU-India agreements beyond this period, she added.

As regards the impact of Brexit on Indian-origin people who have migrated to the UK on Portuguese passports, Swaraj said that the 'Withdrawal Agreement' signed between the UK and the EU, which is yet to be voted upon in the British Parliament "protects all EU citizens residing in the UK in accordance with the conditions prescribed in the 'EU Free Movement Law".

The EU citizens can continue to stay in the UK at the end of transition period December 31, 2020, if they meet any one of the four conditions such as if they are workers or self- employed in the UK and have sufficient resources and sickness insurance, she added.

The Minister said the Brexit is essentially an issue that concerns the UK government and the EU.

However, the government of India is closely following the Brexit process.

Swaraj was responding to a query from Congress leader Kumar Ketkar who wanted to know the government's approach to protect migrant Indians in Britain after Brexit.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Brexit Indian migrants Indians in UK European Union

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sounds of firing echoed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch as ceasefire violation takes place
Train 18 successfully completes all test runs, ready to ply between New Delhi and Varanasi
Gallery
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (Photo | Associated Press)
Australia says 'Happy 2018' as rest of the world awaits New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp