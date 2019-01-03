Despite best efforts, rural roads remain bumpy; complaints on rise

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The number of complaints regarding roads constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) has increased since 2016, data from the rural development ministry has revealed.

While a total of 45 complaints were received from across the country in 2016, the number rose to 53 in 2017. The complaints received until July 2018 number 33. Ministry officials say that most complaints were regarding the sub-standard quality of materials used to construct the roads.

“Most of the road construction is commissioned to private firms. We choose firms based on the tender process. We will keep in mind the complaints and take action against those found to be constructing faulty roads,” a ministry official said.

Even as the number of complaints has increased, the number of complaints being forwarded to the agency concerned for rectification also paints a sorry picture. In 206, only 22 of the 45 complaints were forwarded for enquiry and action, while the number fell to 19 the following year. Last year, of the 33 complaints registered, only five were forwarded to the authorities concerned.

Even in terms of satisfactory action being taken, the results are nothing to be proud of. Nineteen of the 22 complaints forwarded yielded unsatisfactory results after action was taken. The case was similar the following year, when action on 19 of the 27 complaints forwarded yielded unsatisfactory results. In 2018, all the five complaints forwarded for action resulted in unsatisfactory results. “We do not have a mechanism to monitor the action taken. We are monitoring the complaints more aggressively and the results would be better from now on,” the official said.