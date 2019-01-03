Home Nation

Despite best efforts, rural roads remain bumpy; complaints on rise

Even as the number of complaints has increased, the number of complaints being forwarded to the agency concerned for rectification also paints a sorry picture.

Published: 03rd January 2019 01:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2019 07:14 AM   |  A+A-

Highway

Image of a highway used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The number of complaints regarding roads constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) has increased since 2016, data from the rural development ministry has revealed.
While a total of 45 complaints were received from across the country in 2016, the number rose to 53 in 2017. The complaints received until July 2018 number 33. Ministry officials say that most complaints were regarding the sub-standard quality of materials used to construct the roads. 

“Most of the road construction is commissioned to private firms. We choose firms based on the tender process. We will keep in mind the complaints and take action against those found to be constructing faulty roads,” a ministry official said.

Even as the number of complaints has increased, the number of complaints being forwarded to the agency concerned for rectification also paints a sorry picture. In 206, only 22 of the 45 complaints were forwarded for enquiry and action, while the number fell to 19 the following year. Last year, of the 33 complaints registered, only five were forwarded to the authorities concerned.

Even in terms of satisfactory action being taken, the results are nothing to be proud of. Nineteen of the 22 complaints forwarded yielded unsatisfactory results after action was taken. The case was similar the following year, when action on 19 of the 27 complaints forwarded yielded unsatisfactory results. In 2018, all the five complaints forwarded for action resulted in unsatisfactory results. “We do not have a mechanism to monitor the action taken. We are monitoring the complaints more aggressively and the results would be better from now on,” the official said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
PMGSY road transport rural roads

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sounds of firing echoed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch as ceasefire violation takes place
Train 18 successfully completes all test runs, ready to ply between New Delhi and Varanasi
Gallery
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (Photo | Associated Press)
Australia says 'Happy 2018' as rest of the world awaits New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp