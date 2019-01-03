Home Nation

C-sections spike in private hospitals, admits government

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare admitted that the rate of C-Sec procedures in the country is considerably higher in the private sector than the WHO-recommended rate of 10-15 per cent.

Image for representational purpose . Infant | File Photo

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Out of 100 childbirths in private hospitals, 41 per cent births are through Caesarean sections (C-sec) operations, as compared to government hospitals where only about 12 per cent deliveries occur through C-sec, the Centre has conceded.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, in its response to a question by Rashtriya Janata Dal MP Jai Prakash Narain Yadav in the Lok Sabha, also admitted that the rate of C-Sec procedures in the country is considerably higher in the private sector than the WHO-recommended rate of 10-15 per cent.

“The Government of India has received complaints through public grievances regarding the unethical practice of doctors for making money from unsuspecting women and pushing them towards surgical deliveries,” the reply, tabled by Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Ashwini Kumar Choubey, said.

“Health being a state subject, it is for the states to act on such incidents.”The government response comes close on heels of a study by IIM, Ahmedabad which said that as many as 9 lakh of the 70 lakh C-Sec procedures may have been completely “unnecessary”.  

