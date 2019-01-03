Chhattisgarh forms SIT for Jhiram probe

By Express News Service

RAIPUR : The Congress government in Chhattisgarh constituted a 10-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Wednesday to probe the deadly Maoist ambush at Jhiram valley (Darbha) in Bastar that eliminated 20 members of the top state party leadership in 2013. The committee will be headed by Bastar inspector general of police Vivekanand Sinha and also include DIG (anti-naxal operation) P Sunderraj besides eight others.

Earlier, the state government had written to the National Investigation Agency seeking the latter’s earlier probe reports on the Maoist attack. It will be handed over to the SIT to further inquire into the attack. The Raman Singh government had constituted a judicial commission headed by sitting high court judge Prashant Mishra. “The incident was probed by the NIA then but the state government has decided to probe further”, the official spokesperson said.

The terms of reference of the SIT will be finalised soon. As many as 27 persons, including 20 Congress men, were killed at Jhiram when armed Maoists targeted the Congress cavalcade on its way to Jadgalpur after holding a parivartan yatra in strife-torn Sukma on May 25, in election year of 2013.

BHUPESH KEEPS SIT PROBE PROMISE Ahead of the 2018 Assembly polls, the Congress party had pledged to inquire into the Maoist attack. On Tuesday the Bhupesh cabinet approved the decision to form the Special Investigation Team (SIT)