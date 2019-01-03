Chhattisgarh gets its first tribal chief secretary

Ejaz Kaiser By

RAIPUR: Barely half-an hour before the midnight on Wednesday, the Congress government carried out a small bureaucratic reshuffle giving Chhattisgarh state its first chief secretary from scheduled tribe community. Sunil Kujur, a 1986-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer replaced Ajay Singh (of 1983-batch) who was appointed as chief secretary in January 2018.

Singh has been transferred as Chairman, state revenue board and will be based in Bilaspur district.

It is for the first time ever since the Chhattisgarh was carved out of Madhya Pradesh in November 2000, when an officer from the tribal background assumes a top bureaucratic position and will be the tenth chief secretary of the state.

Kujur, is counted among the officers with a clean image and being straight-forward. He was Commissioner (agriculture production) and ACS (agriculture and biotechnology, commerce, industries & public sector department). Similarly KDP Rao, a 1988-batch IAS was moved out of the revenue board to take over the responsibilities as Commissioner, agriculture production-biotechnology and ACS (agriculture). Amitabh Jain, a 1989 batch officer and ACS, will in addition to finance department has been given the responsibility of commerce & industry too.

The Bhupesh Baghel government also issued an order shifting the inspector generals of police of two range — Raipur and Durg. A 2001-batch IPS officer Anand Chabbra will be the new IG in the state capital

and Ratanlal Dangi, 2003-batch IPS, will be incharge as Durg-IG.