Congress slams PM Modi’s ‘lies’ over farm loan waivers

Published: 03rd January 2019 01:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2019 01:44 AM   |  A+A-

Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president and Lok Sabha member Sunil Jakhar. (File Photo)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH:  Punjab Congress on Wednesday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his recent statement that the Congress had failed to waive farmers’ loans. Punjab Congress president Sunil Jakhar released a list of 4,14,275 farmers who benefited from the debt waiver scheme of the Congress government in the state.  

The list contains the names of the farmers and mentions an average waiver amount, per farmer, of Rs 56,737 towards cooperative bank loans, and Rs1,62,830 towards commercial bank loans. The Gurdaspur MP has also written to the prime minister, urging him to rise above party lines to exercise his own judgement in the allocation of Central government resources to ensure that the country’s farmers get their due. 

Jakhar said it was obvious that Modi had lied on the issue and that he had no empathy for the woes of the distressed farmers. In his letter to the prime minister, Jakhar expressed dismay at the former’s comments, made at a public meeting in Dharamshala on December 27, on the farm loan waiver schemes announced by the Congress governments in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan.

“I do not know whether you made these utterly mendacious statements out of sheer political compulsions, triggered by the BJP’s ignominious defeat in the recent Assembly polls, or you were misinformed by your office about the ground realities in Punjab,” he said.

Farm Loan Waiver PM Modi Sunil Jakhar

