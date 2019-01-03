Home Nation

Congress awarded killer of Sikhs during 1984 riots with CM post: PM Modi in Punjab

Congress, which cheated people with the slogan 'gharibi hatao' (eradicate porverty) in the past, is now cheating people with loan waiver, the PM said.

Published: 03rd January 2019 06:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2019 06:45 PM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI/Twitter)

By PTI

GURDASPUR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday launched a scathing attack on the Congress on the 1984 anti-Sikh riots and farmers' loan waiver issues.

The Congress had made tall promises to farmers on loan waiver, but later deceived them, he said at a rally here.

"Jaise Congress ne desh ko 'gharibi hatao' ke naare ke saath thaga, vo ab desh ko karzmaafi ke naam par thag rahi hai (Congress, which cheated people with 'eradicate porverty' slogan in the past, is cheating with loan waiver)",  

Modi said the Congress in Punjab, too, had made big promises to farmers, but deceived them after coming to power.

The Congress is also awarding those involved in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots with chief minister's post, he said, in an oblique reference to Kamal Nath, who is now the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh.

"On one family's direction, the files of those involved in the riots were put under wraps, but the NDA dug out these and set up a SIT and results are before you," Modi said.

He said the NDA government took a historic decision to build the Kartarpur Corridor, which will link Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur in Pakistan, the final resting place of Sikhism's founder Guru Nanak Dev.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
PM Modi Punjab visit 1984 anti-Sikh riots case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sounds of firing echoed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch as ceasefire violation takes place
Train 18 successfully completes all test runs, ready to ply between New Delhi and Varanasi
Gallery
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (Photo | Associated Press)
Australia says 'Happy 2018' as rest of the world awaits New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp