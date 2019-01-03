Congress MLA Rampukar Singh appointed protem Speaker of Chhattisgarh Assembly

By PTI

RAIPUR: Senior Congress MLA Rampukar Singh Thursday took oath as protem Speaker of the Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly.

Governor Anandiben Patel administered the oath of office to 79-year-old Singh at a function held at the Raj Bhawan here.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, his Cabinet colleagues and other officials were present at the occasion.

Singh, who is representing the Pathalgaon seat in Chhattisgarh for the eighth time, is the oldest MLA in the newly elected state Assembly.

The first session of the 5th Assembly of Chhattisgarh is scheduled to start from Friday.