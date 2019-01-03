Home Nation

Congress MLA Rampukar Singh appointed protem Speaker of Chhattisgarh Assembly

Governor Anandiben Patel administered the oath of office to 79-year-old Rampukar Singh at a function held at the Raj Bhawan.

Published: 03rd January 2019 02:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2019 02:31 PM   |  A+A-

Rampukar Singh

Oath-taking ceremony of Protem Speaker Rampukar Singh in Raj Bhawan. | ANI

By PTI

RAIPUR: Senior Congress MLA Rampukar Singh Thursday took oath as protem Speaker of the Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly.

Governor Anandiben Patel administered the oath of office to 79-year-old Singh at a function held at the Raj Bhawan here.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, his Cabinet colleagues and other officials were present at the occasion.

Singh, who is representing the Pathalgaon seat in Chhattisgarh for the eighth time, is the oldest MLA in the newly elected state Assembly.

The first session of the 5th Assembly of Chhattisgarh is scheduled to start from Friday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Congress Rampukar Singh Chhattisgarh Assembly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sounds of firing echoed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch as ceasefire violation takes place
Train 18 successfully completes all test runs, ready to ply between New Delhi and Varanasi
Gallery
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (Photo | Associated Press)
Australia says 'Happy 2018' as rest of the world awaits New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp