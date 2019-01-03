Court restrains R K Dhawan's widow from creating third-party rights to Golf Links bungalow

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court Thursday restrained the widow R K Dhawan, who was a confidant of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, from creating any third-party rights to a bungalow she is residing in at Delhi's Golf Links till further orders.

A lawyer associated with the case said that the widow, Achala Mohan, was staying at the ground floor of the bungalow which originally belonged to late CPN Singh, former governor of Punjab and Uttar Pradesh.

In an ex-parte order, Additional District Judge Chandra Shekhar issued summons to Mohan for February 14, the next date of hearing.

A lawsuit has been filed by Singh's daughter, Jayashree Singh, who claimed that her father had allowed Dhawan to stay on the ground floor as a gesture of goodwill after he was in dire need of accommodation after Indira Gandhi was voted out in 1977.

In the lawsuit filed through advocate D P Singh, Jayashree has contended that Mohan cannot transfer the ownership rights of the disputed property through sale/lease/possession in any form.

R K Dhawan and Sonia Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)

The judge in his order said, "In view of the facts stated in the plaint and submissions made by counsel for plaintiff (Jayashree Singh), it seems that it is in the interest of of justice if directions be issued to the defendant (Mohan) not to create any third party interest into the suit property i.e.141, Golf Links, New Delhi, in any manner till next date."

Jayashree had moved court seeking rights to the property, claiming that she was the legal owner and despite several notices Mohan had not vacated it.

Dhawan was allegedly allowed to stay without any payment or rent, the lawsuit said, adding that Jayashree honoured her father's deal even after he died, and Dhawan too took his last breathe last year.

Jayashree told the court that she wants to move to the property at Golf Links.

Dhawan, a close confidant of Indira Gandhi and known to be part of her inner circle during the Emergency years, died on August 6, 2018.

He was 81.

Chandeshwar Prasad Narayan Singh (CPN) had died in 1993.