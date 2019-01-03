Home Nation

Court restrains R K Dhawan's widow from creating third-party rights to Golf Links bungalow

In an ex-parte order, Additional District Judge Chandra Shekhar issued summons to Mohan for February 14, the next date of hearing.

Published: 03rd January 2019 11:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2019 11:59 PM   |  A+A-

R K Dhawan. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court Thursday restrained the widow R K Dhawan, who was a confidant of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, from creating any third-party rights to a bungalow she is residing in at Delhi's Golf Links till further orders.

A lawyer associated with the case said that the widow, Achala Mohan, was staying at the ground floor of the bungalow which originally belonged to late CPN Singh, former governor of Punjab and Uttar Pradesh.

In an ex-parte order, Additional District Judge Chandra Shekhar issued summons to Mohan for February 14, the next date of hearing.

A lawsuit has been filed by Singh's daughter, Jayashree Singh, who claimed that her father had allowed Dhawan to stay on the ground floor as a gesture of goodwill after he was in dire need of accommodation after Indira Gandhi was voted out in 1977.

In the lawsuit filed through advocate D P Singh, Jayashree has contended that Mohan cannot transfer the ownership rights of the disputed property through sale/lease/possession in any form.

R K Dhawan and Sonia Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)

The judge in his order said, "In view of the facts stated in the plaint and submissions made by counsel for plaintiff (Jayashree Singh), it seems that it is in the interest of of justice if directions be issued to the defendant (Mohan) not to create any third party interest into the suit property i.e.141, Golf Links, New Delhi, in any manner till next date."

Jayashree had moved court seeking rights to the property, claiming that she was the legal owner and despite several notices Mohan had not vacated it.

Dhawan was allegedly allowed to stay without any payment or rent, the lawsuit said, adding that Jayashree honoured her father's deal even after he died, and Dhawan too took his last breathe last year.

Jayashree told the court that she wants to move to the property at Golf Links.

Dhawan, a close confidant of Indira Gandhi and known to be part of her inner circle during the Emergency years, died on August 6, 2018.

He was 81.

Chandeshwar Prasad Narayan Singh (CPN) had died in 1993.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
R K Dhawan bungalow third-party rights

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sounds of firing echoed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch as ceasefire violation takes place
Train 18 successfully completes all test runs, ready to ply between New Delhi and Varanasi
Gallery
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (Photo | Associated Press)
Australia says 'Happy 2018' as rest of the world awaits New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp