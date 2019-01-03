Home Nation

Court summons Haridwar DM to explain status of illegal slaughterhouses

By PTI

NAINITAL: The Uttarakhand High Court Thursday summoned the District Magistrate of Haridwar to explain alleged non-compliance of its order on closure of illegal slaughterhouses in the district.

Justice Sharad Kumar Sharma issued a notice to Haridwar DM Deepak Rawat asking him to appear before the court on January 9, when the matter comes up for hearing next, and explain the status of illegal slaughterhouses in areas under his jurisdiction.

The notice was issued while the court was hearing a contempt petition filed by one Parvez Alam who contended that even after the directions of the high court, animals were being slaughtered at many places in Haridwar.

It was also alleged in the petition that time and again representation has been made before the District magistrate for implementing the high court order on illegal slaughterhouses but to no avail.

The Uttarakhand High Court had ordered the closure of all illegal slaughterhouses in the state within 72 hours on September 20 last year besides putting a ban on slaughtering of animals openly in public, counsel for the petitioner Kartikey Hari Gupta said.

