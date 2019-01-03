Deen Dayal Upadhyay's photo to be removed from Rajasthan government documents

By ANI

JAIPUR: Rajasthan cabinet on Wednesday directed the removal of Deen Dayal Upadhyay's photograph from state government documents and letter pads.

The order was issued by Ravi Shankar Srivastava, Additional Chief Secretary of the administrative reforms department.

The decision to insert Upadhyay's picture was taken by the former state government led by Vasundhara Raje and was reversed by the incumbent Congress government in a cabinet meeting held on December 29. This was also the first meeting held by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

The state government also issued a notification on Wednesday for an increase in the monthly amount of old age pension from Rs.500 to Rs.750. Those getting Rs.750 will now get Rs.1,000, an order from the state government noted.