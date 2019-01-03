Home Nation

Deen Dayal Upadhyay's photo to be removed from Rajasthan government documents

Rajasthan government issued a notification for an increase in the monthly amount of old age pension from Rs.500 to Rs.750.

Published: 03rd January 2019 11:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2019 11:39 AM   |  A+A-

Deen Dayal Upadhyaya

Deen Dayal Upadhyaya (Photo | Twitter)

By ANI

JAIPUR: Rajasthan cabinet on Wednesday directed the removal of Deen Dayal Upadhyay's photograph from state government documents and letter pads.

The order was issued by Ravi Shankar Srivastava, Additional Chief Secretary of the administrative reforms department.

The decision to insert Upadhyay's picture was taken by the former state government led by Vasundhara Raje and was reversed by the incumbent Congress government in a cabinet meeting held on December 29. This was also the first meeting held by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

The state government also issued a notification on Wednesday for an increase in the monthly amount of old age pension from Rs.500 to Rs.750. Those getting Rs.750 will now get Rs.1,000, an order from the state government noted.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Deen Dayal Upadhyay Rajasthan Rajasthan government Rajasthan government documents

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sounds of firing echoed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch as ceasefire violation takes place
Train 18 successfully completes all test runs, ready to ply between New Delhi and Varanasi
Gallery
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (Photo | Associated Press)
Australia says 'Happy 2018' as rest of the world awaits New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp