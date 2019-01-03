Home Nation

Farmhouse firing: Absconding former JD(U) MLA nabbed in up

Published: 03rd January 2019 10:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2019 10:33 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  ABS conding former JD(U) MLA Raju Singh, named in connection with a suspected case of celebratory firing on 31st night, which left a 42-year-old woman critically injured, was arrested by Uttar Pradesh Police from Kushinagar on Wednesday. Singh, who was elected to the Bihar Assembly from the Sahebganj constituency, is alleged to have shot the female guest during the New Year celebrations organised at his mother’s farmhouse in south Delhi’s Vasantkunj on Monday night. The accused was accompanied by a few other men. On receiving information on the whereabouts of the absconding leader, UP Police arrested him from the town on the UP-Bihar border.

“He was absconding since Monday. The police had deputed a team to nab him. We passed on the information to UP Police about him trying to flee to Bihar and he was held today,” Vijay Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police, South, said.

Singh fled in a car along with his driver. The two will be brought to Delhi by Thursday morning, police said. A pistol was also recovered from his possession.The woman allegedly shot by him during the celebratory firing, has been identified as Archana Gupta, an architect by profession. The officer said that she was shot on her head and was critically injured. “She has had a brain damage and is currently undergoing treatment,” the DCP said.

The officer said according to the complaint lodged by the woman’s husband, the two were at the farmhouse along with her friends on New Year’s Eve. “As the stroke of midnight, the former MLA fired two-three rounds, apparently to ring in the New Year.”The complainant said she found his wife bleeding profusely. She was immediately taken to a private hospital nearby. The officer said earlier that two rifles and 800 cartridges were recovered from the farmhouse.A case has been filed against Singh and others under Section 307 (Attempt to murder) and other relevant Sections of the IPC.

Comments

