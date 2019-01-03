Home Nation

Former Chief Justice Chandrashekhar Dharmadhikari dead at 91

Born on November 20, 1927 in Raipur, Dharmadhikari was an independence movement activist, a lawyer, a judge and an author.

Published: 03rd January 2019 02:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2019 02:17 PM   |  A+A-

By UNI

NAGPUR: Noted Gandhian and former Chief Justice of Bombay High Court Chandrashekhar Dharmadhikari passed away here on Thursday morning here.

He was 91. Born on November 20, 1927 in Raipur, Madhya Pradesh, Dharmadhikari was an independence movement activist, a lawyer, a judge and an author.

A recipient of Padma Bhushan in 2003, he had been the acting chief justice of Bombay High Court.

He penned many books in Hindi, Marathi and Gujarati languages.

His father was imprisoned in 1930, 1932 and 1942 and his mother took part in individual Satyagraha in 1941 and Quit India Movement of 1942 and was jailed for about three years.

In 1935, he moved to Wardha where he stayed at Bajajwadi, a center for many freedom fighters.

After completing his primary education, he took admission at Nav Bharat Vidyalaya, Wardha which was set up under the influence of Mahatma Gandhi.

Upon completing L.L.B from Nagpur University College of Law, Dharmadhikari enrolled as an Advocate of the Nagpur High Court on October 25, 1956, of the Bombay High Court on July 21, 1958 and of the Supreme Court on July 20, 1959.

