Former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Motilal Vora get bail in Associated Journals Ltd case

Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Motilal Vora were granted bail by CBI judge Jagdeep Singh on furnishing a bail bond of Rs five lakh each.

Bhupinder Singh Hooda

Former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda (File | PTI)

By PTI

PANCHKULA: Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and senior Congress leader Motilal Vora were Thursday granted bail by a CBI court here in a case pertaining to alleged illegal re-allotment of land to Associated Journals Ltd (AJL) in Panchkula in 2005.

Hooda and Vora were granted bail by CBI judge Jagdeep Singh on furnishing a bail bond of Rs five lakh each, their counsel Abhishek Rana said.

The Congress leaders were handed over copies of chargesheet filed against them by the CBI.

The next date for hearing in the case has been fixed for February 6, he said.

On December one last year, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had filed chargesheet against Hooda, Vora and Associated Journals Ltd (AJL), publisher of the National Herald newspaper, in special CBI court in Panchkula, for the alleged illegal re-allotment of land.

