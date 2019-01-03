Fresh IT raids across Uttar Pradesh

Home Nation

In Lucknow, IT sleuths have raided the shop and residences of famous sweet shop Chhapan Bhog in the Cantonment area.

By UNI

LUCKNOW: Income Tax department has raided shops, residences and other establishments of traders at 28 places in Lucknow, Kanpur, Unnao and other places in Uttar Pradesh over charges of evasion of tax.

Officials said here that the raid was conducted at 28 places, since 0830 hours on Thursday morning and will continue till late evening.

Around 31 IT officials and employees are engaged in the raid in Lucknow.

Similarly, a slaughterhouse in Unnao area has been raided in Dahi Chowki area.

