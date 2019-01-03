Home Nation

Government takes steps to protect rights of migrant workers in Gulf nations

The report reads that globalisation has created a lot of mobility in the labour market and this mobility is conducive to the requirements of labour surplus countries like India.

Published: 03rd January 2019 03:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2019 06:24 AM   |  A+A-

Migrant Workers

The resident Indian community in the Gulf region is over 8.5 million and consists of workers from several states in India | EXPRESS FILE

By Ramananda Sengupta
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The government has taken several major steps to protect the rights of Indian migrants who travel abroad for work, particularly unskilled workers who mostly work in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries. “Globalisation has created a lot of mobility in the labour market and this mobility is conducive to the requirements of labour surplus countries like India,” says the report by Committee on External Affairs tabled in both Houses of Parliament on Wednesday. 

“The remittances sent by migrant workers, accounting for a significant share in foreign exchange earnings of nations and GDP growth, contribute significantly to the economic betterment of migrants’ families and economic growth of many developing countries,” said the report. Titled ‘Issues relating to migrant workers including appropriate legislative framework and skill development initiatives for prospective emigrants,’ the report says that “The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries namely Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Malaysia are home to a vast majority of India’s migrant workers.” 

“The resident Indian community in the Gulf region is over 8.5 million. The temporary workers’ community in the Gulf countries comprises of people from most Indian states, particularly from Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal etc,” it said.

The committee, however, expressed concern over the fact that “the existing institutional arrangements for the protection, safety and welfare of Indian emigrants are based on inadequate data infrastructure. Moreover, in the absence of any articulated migration policy, the country has not been able to tap in the full potential offered by mobility of Indians in the international labour market and the efforts geared in this direction appears fragmentary and myopic.”

As an MEA official put it, “We have taken several positive steps, but I must admit that overall it is still work in progress, and a lot more needs to be done, not just by the MEA, but by several ministries including HRD and others.” 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gulf nations GDP Gulf Cooperation Council Migrant Workers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sounds of firing echoed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch as ceasefire violation takes place
Train 18 successfully completes all test runs, ready to ply between New Delhi and Varanasi
Gallery
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (Photo | Associated Press)
Australia says 'Happy 2018' as rest of the world awaits New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp