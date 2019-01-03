Home Nation

Hopes dim for trapped miners in Meghalaya as no change in water level

Fire Service personnel from Odisha resumed work at 10 am and it was found that the water level has risen again, a day after full-day pumping resulted in it receding by 16 inches.

Meghalaya mine tragedy

Rescue operations underway to rescue trapped miners in an illegal coalmine in East Jaintia Hills of Meghalaya. (Photo | EPS)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The rescuers are struggling to pump out water from the 380-ft deep illegal rat-hole coalmine in East Jaintia Hills of Meghalaya where at least 15 miners have remained trapped since December 13 after water had gushed in from a nearby river and are feared dead.

The level of water at the old shaft, located a few yards from the main shaft, had got reduced by 16 inches on Wednesday following pumping by the Odisha Fire Service. However, on Thursday morning, the water in the old shaft was found to have risen by ten inches. This made the Odisha Fire Service to use one more pump to boost discharge. The old shaft and the main shaft are interconnected underground.

According to official sources, around noon, the Odisha Fire Service managed to install there pumps in another old shaft, which lies downhill near the main shaft, and pumped out water. Following the measure, the water level there decreased by 13 inches.

Meanwhile, a team of the Kirloskar Brothers Limited is working hard to install a submersible pump inside the main shaft. Similarly, the Coal India Limited is trying to make its submersible pump functional.

