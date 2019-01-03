Home Nation

Who will build Ram temple in Ayodhya if it is not done during tenure of Modi govt, asks Uddhav

The question now is if the temple cannot be constructed in the majority government, when will it ever be," the Sena asked in an editorial in party mouthpiece 'Saamana'.

Published: 03rd January 2019 04:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2019 06:40 PM   |  A+A-

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: In a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Shiv Sena Thursday said it wondered when the Ram temple could be constructed in Ayodhya if not during the tenure of the current BJP-led majority government.

It said if the Ram temple cannot be built before 2019 (polls), it will be like betraying people of the country, for which the BJP and the RSS would have to apologise to them.

The Sena, an ally of the BJP at the Centre and in Maharashtra, slammed Modi for his comment in a recent interview, broadcast by several TV channels, that any government action on the temple construction can happen only after the judicial process is over.

"He (Modi) came to power in the name of Ram, however, according to him, Lord Ram is not bigger than law (RPT Lord Ram is not bigger than law).

The question now is if the temple cannot be constructed in the majority government, when will it ever be," the Sena asked in an editorial in party mouthpiece 'Saamana'.

The Modi government got a magnificent statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel constructed in Gujarat, but the prime minister did not show the courage of 'sardar' over the Ram temple issue, it said, asserting that this would be recorded in the pages of history.

The agitation for the Ram temple began in 1991-92 and hundreds of 'kar sevaks' lost their lives, it noted.

"Who did this massacre and why? While hundreds of Hindu kar sevaks died, the subsequent (Mumbai) bomb blasts led to the killing of hundreds of people from both sides (Hindu and Muslim communities).

If the Supreme Court had to take the decision, why this massacre and bloodshed?" it asked.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led party further sought to know whether the BJP and the RSS were ready to take the responsibility for those killings and bloodshed.

"The way the Congress had to apologise for the massacre of Sikhs (after the anti-Sikh riots in 1984), we have to understand the sentiments of those who demand an apology (from the BJP) for the massacre of Hindus," it said.

Further attacking Modi over his interview in which he defended his government's decision of demonetisation in 2016, the Marathi daily said if note ban was not a shock and people had been warned a year before it was done, "who exactly were those people"? "Those who lost their lives standing in bank queues and those who lost employment, were they not citizens?" it further asked.

In remarks laced with sarcasm, the Sena said if according to Modi, the upcoming general elections would be between people and the 'Mahagathbandhan' (the proposed anti-BJP alliance), "did people of Iran vote for the BJP in 2014?" "The people of five states who voted against the party (in the recent Assembly polls), are they not citizens of this country," the Sena queried.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Shiv Sena Ram temple demand BJP govt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sounds of firing echoed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch as ceasefire violation takes place
Train 18 successfully completes all test runs, ready to ply between New Delhi and Varanasi
Gallery
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (Photo | Associated Press)
Australia says 'Happy 2018' as rest of the world awaits New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp