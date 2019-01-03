Home Nation

Jammu and Kashmir militants were using rocket launchers manufactured in UP's Amroha

The ISIS-inspired terror module used to collect funds for their nefarious designs on the pretext of charity and religious activities, suggested the initial probe conducted by NIA.

Published: 03rd January 2019

Image of militant fighter with rocket launcher for representational purpose (File photo | AP)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The members of ISIS-inspired module Harkat-ul-Harb-e-Islam were scripting such a tale of terror in Amroha that was difficult to ignore, says the sources in the intelligence agencies. Following the interrogation, 10 terror suspects, held by National Investigation Agency (NIA) and UP ATS last month end, allegedly revealed that ammunition, like country-made rocket launchers, were being manufactured in the district and supplied to the militants in Jammu and Kashmir.

As per the highly informed sources, during the grilling, the arrested terror suspects disclosed that Saeed and Rees (real brothers) were involved in manufacturing of rocket launchers and Islamic preacher Mufti Moahmmad Sohail, the cleric of a mosque in Amroha, used to supply them to terror handlers in Jammu and Kashmir via Delhi. Mufti was arrested from a madarsa in Amroha besides nine other suspects including Saeed, Raees and Irshad, during a joint NIA-UP ATS operation at 17 locations across western UP districts and Delhi on December 26.

The sources claimed that the rocket launchers were manufactured by Saeed and Raees at a cost of Rs 10,000-Rs 12,000 in Amroha. They were then purchased by Mufti Sohail in Rs 20,000-25,000. After being given finishing touches in Delhi, the country made ammunition used to be further sold by Mufti to the militants of Jammu and Kashmir at a cost of Rs 1-1.5 lakh each. In fact, from Amroha, the ammunition was taken by Irshad’s (another suspect) three-wheeler to a private bus to be carried to Jafrabad in Delhi. From Delhi, it used to be ferried to Jammu and Kashmir.

After this vital input given by the arrested suspects, the investigating agencies are now probing possible links between the suspects of Amroha and terror handlers across the border.

Moreover, the members of the ISIS-inspired terror module used to collect funds for their nefarious designs on the pretext of charity and religious activities, suggested the initial probe conducted by NIA. The Lucknow-based woman, who was interrogated over terror funding, too revealed that she gave ₹ 2.5 lakh to module mastermind Mufti Mohammed Sohail in the name of the charity by selling her jewellery. Mufti had met the woman during his visit to the madarsa in Billauchpura locality of Lucknow where her son has been studying for the past few years.

As per the NIA sources, Sohail and other members of the module used to visit different places and approached rich families to collect funds. It is believed that more than five other people of Delhi and Uttar Pradesh were suspected of funding Mufti in the name of charity and other religious activities.

“Even one of the 10 arrested members, Anas had funded the module by stealing and selling jewellery of his family members,” said the source. The NIA had seized over ₹ 7.5 lakh and a huge haul of objectionable items and explosives from their possession.

