Pakistan-based terror groups training Jihadis to attack India via sea route

Sana Shakil By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Pakistan-based terror groups are devising a strategy to send operatives through sea routes and these terror organizations continue to train their cadre for underwater strikes and exhort them for a ‘Samundari Jihad’ (seaborne jihad) against India, the Ministry of Home Affairs said in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

Citing intelligence inputs, Minister of State for Home Affairs Hansraj Ahir said Pakistan-based terrorist organisations had exhorted its cadres for a ‘Samundari Jihad’. The minister shared the information while responding to a question on whether the Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) had planned a major terror attack in ports and cargo and oil tankers on high seas in the country.

Ahir further said, “As per available inputs, the Pakistan based terrorist organisation had exhorted its cadres for ‘Samundari Jihad’ against India.”The minister said, “As per available information, there is no specific input about any terrorist group planning a 26/11 type attack in Ports, Cargo and oil tankers in the high seas.

However, available inputs indicate that the Pakistan based terrorist groups continue to train their cadres for underwater strike capabilities...”The information comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi said talks with Islamabad are possible but cross-border terrorism must end.