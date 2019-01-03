Let these go this new year

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: New year’s here. And it’s time to revamp your vocab as a start-up. The meanings of the words may remain the same but it’s an effect due to over-usage or otherwise might have dissolved. So, watch out for these and don’t take them with you in the new year.

Bootstrap

You probably are pulling yourself by the bootstraps but it’s a given. It’s has become a self-sympathetic term now. Maybe use self-funded instead.

Rockstar

“Rockstar employee” is now a beaten to death term. It doesn’t have the ring to it that it did a couple of years ago. Find a new buzzword to praise your employees. Rockstar is passe and frankly a little wanna-be.

Grind

It means to work really hard. But overworking your employees might not be a great thing to advertise so

shy away from it.

Hack

This is another beaten to death word that is now just a start-up stereotype.It isn’t replacable with simple English like tip, trick and shortcut.

Touch base

It basically means to connect or get in touch with. As simple as that. Touch base is overdone and cringeinducingly cliche.