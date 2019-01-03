Home Nation

Liquor ban was to hike sales: Bhupesh Baghel government 

It appears the report was prepared more to encourage the sale and consumption of liquor rather than to minimise it.

Published: 03rd January 2019

Liquor ban
By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: An eleven-member committee, constituted by the previous Raman Singh government to study the prospect of liquor ban and its sale under the government-owned corporation, was aimed at checking illegal sale of alcohol and examine the likely move towards prohibition. However, while the team proposed a hike in liquor prices, it suggested a boost in the sale of wine and beer as they thought that it would decrease the interest among the people for country liquor. 

The new Congress regime not just rejected the report but termed it “hilarious”. “Several facts given in the report are funny. The panel set up to suggest how the state can move forward towards gradual prohibition didn’t mention it anywhere in the entire report.

It appears the report was prepared more to encourage the sale and consumption of liquor rather than to minimise it. So, we decided to constitute a new committee which will submit its report to the government within two months,” said the state food and civil supplies minister Mohammed Akbar.

